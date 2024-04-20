Vicus Capital Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.1% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. 8,816,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

