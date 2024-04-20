Vicus Capital Purchases 904 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.51% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,531,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $882,000.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,963. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $24.62.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.