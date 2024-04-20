Vicus Capital Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,905. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

