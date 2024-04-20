Vicus Capital Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.21. 191,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,907. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

