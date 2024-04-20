Vicus Capital Sells 1,169 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,884,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,783,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.82. 411,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

