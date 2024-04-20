Vicus Capital Sells 1,311 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.00. 7,734,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.86.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

