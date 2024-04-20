Vicus Capital Sells 3,330 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.28% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

OEF stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.68. The stock had a trading volume of 287,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,155. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.37 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

