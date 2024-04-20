Vicus Capital Sells 4,160 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $45.14. 7,878,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,242,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.