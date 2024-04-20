Vicus Capital Sells 5,185 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.39. 655,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.