Vicus Capital Trims Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 87,927 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

