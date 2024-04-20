Vicus Capital Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.88. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.