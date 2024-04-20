Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $59.91 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00024525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,893,099 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

