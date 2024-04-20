WAX One Day Volume Hits $7.94 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $246.33 million and $7.94 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,167,483,537 coins and its circulating supply is 3,435,359,790 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

