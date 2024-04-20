XRUN (XRUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,590.75

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $66.52 million and $13,590.75 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,492,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

