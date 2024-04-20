Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.18% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $622,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. 419,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

