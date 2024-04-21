Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AOD opened at $7.82 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,657,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter.

