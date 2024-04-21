Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

