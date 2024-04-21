Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

ALLY opened at $39.05 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

