American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-$13.15 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $231.04 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.