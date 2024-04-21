Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $30,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.01. 1,159,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,511. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.89 and a 200 day moving average of $378.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

