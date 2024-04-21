Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 245,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

APH traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,438. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

