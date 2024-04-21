Analyzing SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) & IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SOBR Safe and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -6,465.19% -207.13% -116.94% IDW Media -12.15% -17.74% -13.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOBR Safe and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $157,292.00 25.74 -$10.22 million ($0.56) -0.47 IDW Media $26.71 million 0.23 -$4.93 million ($0.24) -1.54

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has higher revenue and earnings than SOBR Safe. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOBR Safe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SOBR Safe has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOBR Safe and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SOBR Safe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDW Media beats SOBR Safe on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

(Get Free Report)

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification. Its SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution have applications in probation management, fleet & facility, outpatient alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About IDW Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.