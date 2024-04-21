Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $104.13 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00057866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00023153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.