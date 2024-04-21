Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AFT opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Insider Activity at Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 8,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $118,699.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $260,599.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,460,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $7,352,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.