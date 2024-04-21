Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.14. 747,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,909. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

