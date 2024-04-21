Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $10.01 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $13.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,356.43. 359,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,721. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,559.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,527.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

