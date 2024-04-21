Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $10.05 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,513 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AON by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.69.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

AON stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.19. The stock had a trading volume of 823,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.74.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

