Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $5.69 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,750 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,170 shares of company stock worth $41,250,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. 3,113,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,256. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.