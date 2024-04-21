Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $6.09 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $18.34 on Friday, reaching $631.24. 810,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,989. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $399.48 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

