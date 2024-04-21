Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.61.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,792. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

