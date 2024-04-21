Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 59,792 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,792 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,935. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $490,635.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,086,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

View Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.