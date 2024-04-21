Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 6,445 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Workday by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.01. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

