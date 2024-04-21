Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 80,058 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,058 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $8.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,618,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.24.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

