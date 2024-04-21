Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $510.71. 1,192,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.36 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

