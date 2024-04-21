Avalanche Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $37.11 or 0.00057169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.03 billion and $346.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00023206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,687,914 coins and its circulating supply is 377,998,274 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

