Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 69,348 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,970,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. 151,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,574. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.