Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $245.72 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $245.72 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.00 or 0.04851297 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00023148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003730 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,184,178 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,804,178 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

