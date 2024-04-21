BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $28.28 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001265 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000888 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002837 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001318 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001254 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
