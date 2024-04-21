CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.93 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $49.93 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,282.66 or 0.99490445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010707 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06427442 USD and is up 10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,833,318.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.