Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.49 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $11.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00058170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

