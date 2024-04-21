Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1,907.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.1 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 960,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

