Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,268 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP's holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $51.83. 5,075,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

