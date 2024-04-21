dogwifhat (WIF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.92 Billion

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00004513 BTC on popular exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $412.25 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,906,156 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,906,165.686336. The last known price of dogwifhat is 3.13819872 USD and is up 10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $491,801,881.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

