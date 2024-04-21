Duality Advisers LP Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,473. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.30 and its 200 day moving average is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

