Duality Advisers LP Makes New $5.57 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. Cameco comprises about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 2,203,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,489. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

