Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.04. The stock had a trading volume of 244,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,915. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

