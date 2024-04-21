Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETX stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $18.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.