Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.