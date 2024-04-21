Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.