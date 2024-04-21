Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124,323 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

