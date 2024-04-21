Ethereum (ETH) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.89 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $385.39 billion and $9.89 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,209.67 or 0.04864671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00057866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00023153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,072,367 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

